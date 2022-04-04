RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County is opening up shelters ahead of severe weather expected in the area overnight.

Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise and First Baptist Church in Henderson both agreed to open as storm shelters Monday night for any residents without a safe home to stay in during the storm.

The shelters plan to open at 10 p.m. and close after storms clear the area.

“During the recent tornado, we saw many homes significantly damaged,” the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. “If you reside in a mobile home, RV trailer, or older home that may not be safe, we recommend staying with family, friends, or coming by one of these shelters.”

Rusk County OEM said people are free to bring snacks or drinks, but they ask that you respect churches and other community members by leaving the buildings as clean as when you arrived.

You can track the storm live on our interactive radar.