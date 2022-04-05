WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- A straight line of winds during Monday night’s storms left serious damage across the city of Whitehouse. Gusts reached more than 100 mph which is comparable to the force of an EF1 tornado. This affected more than a dozen homes within a mile and a half radius.

“This is the worst storm I have ever been in (the) worst one,” said Chris Blair, a Whitehouse resident.

Trees and downed power lines crushed homes and blocked roadways. At its peak, about 4,000 residents were left without power.

“About 6:00 this morning, I got up and started surveying the neighborhood. It was awful out there. I mean there have been a lot of tree branches and stuff removed since then. I mean look at this. This is just terrible,” said Jonathan Skarsvog, a Whitehouse resident.

City officials have been urging citizens to treat any wire on the ground as live wire as linemen worked to restore power.

“The concise acute hit area, although very significant to those impacted, this is not of a magnitude that would warrant a disaster declaration and meet disaster assistance criteria,” said Madison Johnson, the Whitehouse Emergency Management Coordinator.

Some neighbors at the Whitehouse Trailer and RV Park did not experience severe damage like those on the other side.

Though, some did face the strong hurricane-force winds shaking their home almost to the point of taking it off its foundation.

“This one was really bad, but we haven’t seen anything like this around here not since I moved to Whitehouse. Like I said before, I mean everybody is going to need a lot of help to get through this,” said Skarsvog.

One fatality was identified as a 71-year-old male found dead in his home. No other injuries were reported.

For anyone in need of food, cleanup, or shelter the Whitehouse Ministerial Alliance is taking those requests at the Whitehouse Recreation Center or people may call (903) 202-7181.