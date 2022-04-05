RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a destructive wind threat in East Texas on Tuesday due to the severe storms.
Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings in Henderson, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Residents also lost power and trees were dragged down because of the weather.
A large tree is blocking both southbound lanes of US 259 N about two miles north of FM 2276.
“Please use caution during any travel this morning,” said Rusk County officials.
Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Smith Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 a.m.
The wind is expected to cause significant damage in Whitehouse. Some fallen trees were already spotted on Beam Road.