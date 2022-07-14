Editor’s Note: The numbers presented below are fluid and will be updated as the storm progresses. Check back for updates.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lots of people are without power as storms move through East Texas.
Roughly 14,566 customers are without power. Below is a list of Oncor and SWEPCO customers currently without power, along with totals for smaller electric companies in the area that do not give county-by-county breakdowns.
Anderson County – 13
Angelina County – 88
Bowie County – 11
Cherokee County – 2,005
Franklin County – 9
Gregg County – 1,192
Harrison County – 107
Henderson County – 113
Marion County – 220
Nacogdoches County – 25
Panola County – 591
Rusk County – 976
Smith County – 6,458
Upshur County – 19
Van Zandt County – 16
Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 248 outages
Trinity County Electric Cooperative – 684 outages
Upshur County Rural Electric – 1,791 outages