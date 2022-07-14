Editor’s Note: The numbers presented below are fluid and will be updated as the storm progresses. Check back for updates.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lots of people are without power as storms move through East Texas.

Roughly 14,566 customers are without power. Below is a list of Oncor and SWEPCO customers currently without power, along with totals for smaller electric companies in the area that do not give county-by-county breakdowns.

Anderson County – 13

Angelina County – 88

Bowie County – 11

Cherokee County – 2,005

Franklin County – 9

Gregg County – 1,192

Harrison County – 107

Henderson County – 113

Marion County – 220

Nacogdoches County – 25

Panola County – 591

Rusk County – 976

Smith County – 6,458

Upshur County – 19

Van Zandt County – 16

Rusk County Electric Cooperative – 248 outages

Trinity County Electric Cooperative – 684 outages

Upshur County Rural Electric – 1,791 outages