Strange tasting water in Tyler? City says blame it on severe winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Water Utilities said Monday that is changing the water disinfectant process due to severe winter weather.

“Some residents may notice a slight discoloration and slight changes to taste and odor (to water),” the statement said.

TWU says the water is safe to drink, safe for bathing and safe for pets.

“Running the faucets, using a filter and squeezing a lemon in your water will help,” TWU said.