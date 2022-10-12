LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A “Stranger Things” actress is helping to support the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in their campaign to help animals find forever homes.

Hendrix Yancey, who played 013 in the Netflix Original, showed for support for LCAC’s campaign “Shelter Things” in a YouTube video, urging fans to adopt animals from the shelter in October.

“Shelter things are happening in a small East Texas town, not much different from Hawkins, Indiana, where a local shelter has turned itself upside down to try to get all its animals adopted,” Yancey said in the video. “Let’s help get all these animals adopted out. Stranger things have happened, right?”

The campaign will come to a close on Oct. 29, with the Upside Down Walk Around from 2 – 4 p.m. It is a Trunk or Treat that will include costumes, games and more.

The shelter has rebranded as “the upside down” for the season, see some of the pictures of their new dimension here: