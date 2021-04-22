Strawberry Festival coming back to Arp this weekend

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp is bringing back a sweet tradition this Saturday.
Arp Community Events will host 2021’s Strawberry Festival and Street Dance April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will feature “a variety of vendors from crafty folks to home based businesses to local farmers.”
There will also be live performances at the festival. Starting at 11 a.m., the following acts will be on the pavillion stage:
- Arp High School Jazz Band
- One Act Play
- Jr. High Stage Warmers
- AHS senior recognition
- Announcement of the Strawberry Festival Queen & Princess
- Announcement of scholarship
One female and one male senior will be awarded scholarships during the festival based on a written essay, letters of recommendation, participation in Arp Community Events and community service. More information on the scholarships can be found on their website.
For the children, there are a variety of “Strawberry Shortcake” events such as: a bicycle decorating contest and race, a cake walk, sack race, three-legged race and strawberry on a spoon race.
The street dance at the Arp Festival Grounds will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and feature a performance from Outlaw Republic Band. Lupita’s Food Truck will be serving during the dance as well.
The Arp Community Events Facebook page has featured some of the vendors that will be at the festival. Vendors sell things from handmade items to cookies, jams and more.
Those interested can preorder strawberry festival t-shirts at arpcommunityevents.org.
The Arp Garden Club is helping to beautify the Park and Memorial Garden for the community and the upcoming festival.
