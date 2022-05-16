TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A popular fruit East Texans love to enjoy is becoming harder to find. Strawberry season is coming to an abrupt end because of unseasonably warm weather.

Tyler Berry Farm planted 18,000 strawberry plants this season. Unfortunately, their blooms came up later than usual, and now their season may be cut short.

“They said it was the shortest on recorded that they could remember,” said Russ Wallace, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Horticulturist.

Tyler Berry Farm opened up at the end of April a month later than last year.

“What I ran into is I got so many blooms on my chandlers plants which was our main variety that the berries never would size up.”

“They planted 8,000 more strawberries to meet the demand,” said Marshal Wiggins, owner Tyler Berry Farm.

“We’re finally able to supply what comes out to the farm. So last year whenever they come out to the farm we’d be like ‘I’m sorry we’ve already closed’ and it’s 11 o’clock, noon, but now we can open all day everyday, pretty much 8 to 5 and have enough berries and so that super fun to be able to do that,” said Addie Wiggins, owner Tyler Berry Farm.

Owners Marshal and Addie Wiggins saying it’s been a weird season for them. Even having strawberries ready to pick last December due to higher temps.

“So, one of the things we had with our strawberries this year is they all kind of come on at once. We had so many blooms on our plants. I mean just an insane amount blooms and I’ve heard this from a lot of other farmers is that they are all coming on at once. We like can we get enough people out here to pick them,” said Marshal.

Due to temps being over 85 degrees lately a lot of strawberry are starting to look bad and that’s not what you want when you go to pick your strawberries but there have been some strawberries that are perfectly red and still delicious to eat.

“They actually like cold temperatures during the winter because that’s when they start to developing their crowns and developing fruit and flowers for the upcoming season, the harvest season, but 72 to 80, 85 degrees are probably ideal,” said Wallace.

Farmers all over Texas have been facing issues with strawberries.

“About 3 ½ weeks was all strawberry production they get, and generally they may be able to get 6 weeks of harvesting,” said Wallace.

Making people not berry happy for a shorter season.