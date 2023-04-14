TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas pediatricians say they are seeing a surge in strep throat. It’s happening as pharmacies struggle to fill certain prescriptions and not getting medicine at the right time, can have severe consequences.

“So, when you don’t have antibiotics, when you don’t treat it, you run the risk of greater infections elsewhere in the body,” said Dr. James Davis, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, UT Health East Texas.

Drug emporium pharmacist David Davis says the main antibiotic used to treat the infection is amoxicillin. It is also one of the hardest to get in but it’s starting to get better.

“Those are becoming more and more rare, we’re getting them in pretty steadily but occasionally we do still see some shortages out there,” said David Davis, Pharmacy Manager, Drug Emporium Tyler.

The backorder is with suspensions, the ingredient used to make liquid meds. David says there is a solution that may work for your child.

“If you’ve got one of those children that’s kind of in between, maybe they are 7, 8, 9 or 10 and they can possibly swallow a tablet or capsule, problem solved you can get that medication immediately,” said David.

Doctor James Davis with UT Health East Texas says if your child can’t take a pill they will try to find an alternative for you.

“Sometimes it takes some creative shuffling around our first choice for other infections to make sure we have amoxicillin available for strep,” said Dr. James.

While you try and find an antibiotic you can take common medicine to help your symptoms.

“Using Tylenol or Motrin for fever and for discomfort or pain, it can also be a useful tool,” said Dr. James.

Dr. James says it won’t cure you of strep throat but it will provide temporary relief.

Both men say the search may become frustrating but keep looking.

“The worst thing you can do is just give up and I just can’t find this and the child is going to have to go without and just deal with it because you’re putting that child at risk and other children at risk,” said David.

If you are having trouble finding antibiotics Dr. James says to reach out to your doctor or pharmacist because they can help you locate them.