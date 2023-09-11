HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A structure and woods fire was contained Sunday morning in Harrison County after smoke was found coming behind the Alpine Golf Course.

According to the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the scene around 9 a.m., and upon investigation, found the fire to be caused by a downed power line.

Photo courtesy of the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department.

West Harrison responded with 10 personnel, two engines, one tanker, one CAFS truck and a side by side alongside various resources from Longview Fire Department, Judson Fire Department and Hallsville Fire Department.

“Thanks to the hard work from everyone involved, the secondary structure was saved and the fire was contained,” officials said. “Be aware we are still under a burn ban, so stay safe out there.”