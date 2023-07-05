PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) responded to a fatal structure fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the volunteers of PSFR were alerted about a structure fire in Hidden Hills Harbor. The team was told that it was confirmed someone was entrapped in the structure.

According to the PSFR Facebook, the fire chief arrived to find 80% of the structure involved with heavy fire. The fire engine, along with three firefighters, arrived just after the chief and “stretched an attack line to attempt a rescue.”

Photo Courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Crews attempted an interior attack in the area where the person was entrapped, but the nozzleman fell through the floor. Then, “crews worked to knock down the majority of the fire while others entered a window of a bedroom to attempt to locate the trapped person.”

The person was located “underneath some debris in an area heavily damaged by fire.” The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.

The following agencies assisted on scene: