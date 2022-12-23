TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families.

The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turning to ice on the roadway due to freezing temperatures.

“We’re actively dealing with ice on the ground from our hose lines and crews, and we’ve had a few firefighters fall, but no injuries, no injuries to the occupants,” Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee said.

Lee said the fire has displaced four families, including at least two with children.

“We’re working with the Red Cross to get all four families hotel rooms and get them out of the cold,” Lee said.

They did have to pull out of the fire at one point due to the severity of the flames, but they were able to resume looking for hotspots, according to Lee. He said he expected they would have it under control later in the morning.

Photo from scene of house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler

Lee said that based on a preliminary investigation, the cause could be electrical.

“The occupant that made the 911 phone call woke up to his breaker coming on and off, looked outside and could see the breaker box arcing, and an arc going up the side of the house,” Lee said.

Authorities have roads blocked in the area. Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as we learn more.