ETX student pays tribute to brother, wins 1st prize in Congressional Art Competition

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) —17-year-old Hayley Jasper’s art is so realistic that you might think it was shot by a professional photographer. She just won first prize in the Congressional Art Competition sponsored by U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert.

The picture is called “Diamond Days” depicting Hayley’s older brother Kaci Jasper and some other Hawkins ISD baseball teammates.

Hayley Jasper’s winning piece of art, “Diamond Days”, from gohmert.house.gov.

Last year, Jasper received an honorable mention when she submitted art to the contest. This year, when she won first prize, her friends were just as excited as she was.

“We all freaked out,” Jasper said. “You could hear it echoing down the hallway, that’s how loud we were.”

She said that she was always interested in art, but her love for art deepened once her stepdad adopted her.

“I didn’t really start doing contests until my sophomore year, after I was adopted by my stepdad,” she said. “My life kind of changed after that and I was able to reinvent myself.”

Her art teacher Trudy Atteberry saw potential in Haley‘s talent and submitted her work to various contests.

“She’s the one who has pushed me to enter these new contests, trying new things,” Jasper said. “And just really explore and help me find the niche where I fit in. Her pushing me to help find that little niche has made me the artist I am.”

As talented as Hayley is, she gives the glory to God.

“A lot of my younger years, I had no faith because of the things I went through,” Jasper said. “My ultimate goal is to show [God’s] love and his work through my art pieces. It’s not my ability, it’s his.”