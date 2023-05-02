CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – A Cushing ISD student was removed from school Tuesday morning after an emergency situation between them and two ISD law enforcement officers.

According to a statement from the school district, the confrontation happened around 8:20 a.m. and required the officers to “draw their service weapons until the situation was deescalated.”

The incident happened on school property, but the district said they were not in a school building or around any other Cushing ISD students.

The district said the event lasted between three to four minutes and did not cause the campuses to go under lockdown.

“The student involved has been removed from our campuses and no other students were in any immediate danger during the situation,” the district said.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office said the situation was resolved without injury. The district said their administrators and police department are working with the sheriff’s office in the investigation.