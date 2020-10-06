Students accused in SFA ‘swatting’ incident file lawsuit against school claiming violation of due process

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The six students accused by Stephen F. Austin State University of filing a false police report against a fellow student have filed a federal lawsuit against the school, claiming that their due process rights were violated.

The lawsuit lists the university, the Board of Regents, as well as school President Dr. Scott Gordon and states that “This is a case about procedural due process and the truth.”

The students are identified only by their initials in the lawsuit. Their lawyers claim that they are “being deprived of their constitutional due process rights based on falsehoods, misrepresentations, and a rush to convict…”

Christin Evans’ dorm room was entered by police at 3 a.m. back on September 14. The police were responding to reports, that turned out to be false, that Evans was threatening to stab people with scissors.

At a press conference last week, Gordon said that his heart goes out “to the innocent young lady, the victim in this case… she has our full support.” He also promised that those involved would be held accountable.

SFA Chief of Police John Fields said that the incident was “not racial” and that a bi-racial group of students was involved.

Fields stated that a suitemate let SWAT officers in and directed them to Evans’ room. Only one officer had his weapon unholstered and that he never pointed his weapon. It was only out to use the light on the weapon, since it was dark. Another had a taser in his hand while a third officer was not holding anything.

Fields said that the body-cam footage would back up the officer’s accounts of the events and has asked that the Evans family give the school permission to release the footage.

Evans’ family attorney wants a copy of the video released to them in its entirety before it is released publicly. He stated in an interview with KETK News that he would be worried about something being taken out of context if not released in full.

The lawsuit filed by the accused students states that they have not been given adequate time to prepare for their disciplinary hearings and railed against Gordon for his public statements that [stigmatize the] Plaintiffs.”

“Thus, the guilty verdict is already in before the hearings have even begun.” Lawsuit against SFA

The documents claim that while the university took two weeks to complete their investigation, the accused students were only given 2-3 days to prepare their defense.

The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order against the university to prevent them from taking disciplinary action against the students involved. There is a hearing scheduled for October 15 in Beaumont.