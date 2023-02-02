LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is now accepting applications for his scholarship.

Students who would like to apply need to live in Longview and be a senior at Longview High School, Longview Early Graduation High School, Pine Tree High School, Pine Tree PACE Campus, Spring Hill High School or Hallsville High School.

Applicants are required to write a one page essay on any topic. The essay should be 500 words long and 3,000 characters.

The essay can be turned in online, through mail or taken to City Hall. Click here for more information.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.