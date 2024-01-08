LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The City of Lufkin has begun their second semester of Teen Court, designed to help students understand the legal system and help stop teenagers from becoming repeat offenders.

Teen court, according to the City of Lufkin, hears only certain Class C misdemeanor cases charged against teen defendants. The cases are defended and prosecuted by teen attorneys and the verdict given by a jury of teens.

The program has proven to be effective in reducing how many teens repeat offenses by making them accountable for their actions.

According to the CDC and the NHTSA, driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of teen deaths each year.

In 2020, the U.S. Teen Driver Source reported 7% of teen drivers died due to distracted driving.

“Kids are gonna check things, even adults and it can cause distracted driving and you don’t want to live with the idea of hurting or killing someone else,” said Cara Blair, the juvenile case manager of Teen Court.

To kick off the 2024 spring semester of teen court in Lufkin, students between the ages of 13 to 17, like McKenna Hooks,14, were able to learn hands on how being impaired affects you behind the wheel.

“The room feels ten times bigger it’s so much different it’s really hard. I looks easy when you watch them do it but when you do it your eyes feel really funny,” said Hooks.

Teen court in Lufkin is about holding the youth accountable, not just by adults but by their peers.

“It’s nice to be able to talk to your peers and say hey maybe we shouldn’t do this maybe instead we should do this because it’s safer. I would never want to, whenever I’m in my twenties, injure someone because that would just travel with me for the rest of my life and it would just make me stressed and worried,” said Hooks.

Students get to learn the consequences and most importantly realizing that they are not invincible.

If you would like to sign your child up for teen court, applications are available until next Friday.