NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Over the summer, Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches discovered unusual activity on their computer servers. To their surprise, they had been a victim of a security breach.

“We were able to interrupt them in that process and shut things down,” said Graham Garner, Chief Marketing Director, SFA.

Now the students affected are receiving letters letting them know how much of their personal information was taken.

“There were some copies of passports, driver’s licenses, even some social security numbers, and a few incidents,” said Garner.

About 100 students had their financial information, their social security numbers, or driver’s licenses stolen.

While attending SFA, KETK’S Tori Bean used the counseling services on campus but never thought any of her personal information would ever be stolen, but then she received this letter saying some of her information was stolen during a cyberattack.

“We really want to make sure that students get the support that they need,” said Garner.

For 86 hundred students counseling and health services recorders were taken in the attack.

“For those who might have had some risk for financial or identity theft, we’re providing some support to them to help watch and make sure that that doesn’t happen,” said Garner.

Along with free credit check services, SFA is offering counseling services to students who may need to talk to someone about what happened, and steps moving forward.

“I think it’s important to recognize that when something like this happens it can be jarring and it can be upsetting and you can feel powerless, what can I do to fix this,” said Garner.

Now, SFA is working to make sure something like this never happens again.