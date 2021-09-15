Students released with minor injuries after Gilmer ISD school bus involved in crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash involving a Gilmer ISD school bus (Bus No. 35) at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that there were 34 students on the bus when it was stopped eastbound on SH-154. The driver of a Mercedes box van was traveling eastbound on SH-154 and did not notice that the bus stopped. The van ran into the back of the bus.

Four students were treated at the scene and released with minor injuries. The driver of the van was not reported as injured. The crash is under investigation as first responders work to clear the scene.