GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Youth Expo continued strong on Thursday, with students showing off their hard work.

After months of raising animals, students got to show off their livestock at the expo for a chance to walk away with a prize or even a place in Saturday’s livestock auction.

Kilgore High School agriculture science teacher Charlotte Main said this is an opportunity for students to see the fruits of their labor.

“These young people have worked hard,” Main said. “They’ve put in time and effort and they’ve done that to learn lessons. But at the end of the day, it’s really great for them to have some reward from a business or individual to say, ‘Hey, great job, keep it up.'”

The expo ends at 2 p.m. on Friday with the sale of the cattle and some students will be awarded scholarships for their efforts.