Suddenlink says internet, cable service may not be restored until Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — It may take until Tuesday afternoon before cable and internet service is restored to much of southern Smith County, said a posting from Suddenlink, the service provider.

The cable went out Monday after a car wreck damaged a pole.

“The pole has been replaced and our techs are now reconnecting the fiber line,” the company statement said.

Suddenlink is estimating the restoration time is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Some customers say their service has been out since about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

One customer posted on Facebook: “It’s very frustrating! Hard to believe an auto accident can cause internet and cable to go out over such a large area, and for this long!”

