SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package.
Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues:
- Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old)
- Most SSISD facilities lack vestibules & don’t meet standard ADA/TAS guidelines
- Most SSISD facilities don’t meet ventilation guidelines
Here is a list of what is included in the bond package being presented:
New Construction
- New campus for Travis Primary – $39.5M
Additions and Renovations
- Bowie Primary – $10M
- Eight additional classrooms
- Additional cafeteria space
- Improved pick-up & drop-off
- Barbara Bush Primary – $1M
- Improved parking & intercom system
- Sulphur Springs Elementary – $5M
- Upgraded security by reconfiguration of the front entrance/office area
- New roof and building upgrades as needed
- Sulphur Springs High School – $25M
- New front office and security vestibule
- Fine arts additions
- 10 new buses to be financed over the course of 5 years – $1M
Some members of the community might be worried about how this bond will affect their taxes. According to the district, if the bond is approved by voters, there will be a one cent I&S tax impact on the community.
In May, Sulphur Springs ISD presented a $93 million bond to address a lot of the same issues but was not approved by voters, at the time.
For more information on this bond election, click here Sulphur Springs ISD Bond 2022.