SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package.

Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues:

  • Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old)
  • Most SSISD facilities lack vestibules & don’t meet standard ADA/TAS guidelines
  • Most SSISD facilities don’t meet ventilation guidelines

Here is a list of what is included in the bond package being presented:

New Construction

  • New campus for Travis Primary – $39.5M

Additions and Renovations

  • Bowie Primary – $10M
  • Eight additional classrooms
  • Additional cafeteria space
  • Improved pick-up & drop-off
  • Barbara Bush Primary – $1M
  • Improved parking & intercom system
  • Sulphur Springs Elementary – $5M
  • Upgraded security by reconfiguration of the front entrance/office area
  • New roof and building upgrades as needed
  • Sulphur Springs High School – $25M
  • New front office and security vestibule
  • Fine arts additions
  • 10 new buses to be financed over the course of 5 years – $1M

Some members of the community might be worried about how this bond will affect their taxes. According to the district, if the bond is approved by voters, there will be a one cent I&S tax impact on the community.

In May, Sulphur Springs ISD presented a $93 million bond to address a lot of the same issues but was not approved by voters, at the time.

For more information on this bond election, click here Sulphur Springs ISD Bond 2022.


