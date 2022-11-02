SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package.

Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues:

Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old)

Most SSISD facilities lack vestibules & don’t meet standard ADA/TAS guidelines

Most SSISD facilities don’t meet ventilation guidelines

Here is a list of what is included in the bond package being presented:

New Construction

New campus for Travis Primary – $39.5M

Additions and Renovations

Bowie Primary – $10M

Eight additional classrooms

Additional cafeteria space

Improved pick-up & drop-off

Barbara Bush Primary – $1M

Improved parking & intercom system

Sulphur Springs Elementary – $5M

Upgraded security by reconfiguration of the front entrance/office area

New roof and building upgrades as needed

Sulphur Springs High School – $25M

New front office and security vestibule

Fine arts additions

10 new buses to be financed over the course of 5 years – $1M

Some members of the community might be worried about how this bond will affect their taxes. According to the district, if the bond is approved by voters, there will be a one cent I&S tax impact on the community.

In May, Sulphur Springs ISD presented a $93 million bond to address a lot of the same issues but was not approved by voters, at the time.

For more information on this bond election, click here Sulphur Springs ISD Bond 2022.