SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs Elementary has evacuated all students and staff Wednesday morning to League Street Church of Christ due to a bomb threat.

The district said the elementary students will not return to the building today, and parents are asked to come to the church to pick up their students.

“All students are still safe and secure,” the district said. “Please be aware that it may take several minutes to pick up.”

The district asked parents to come to the front doors of the church with an ID and said all Sulphur Springs ISD campuses are in secure mode as a precaution.