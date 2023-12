SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs police are looking for a vehicle they say might have been involved in the theft of a dog.

Police said the theft of a white Shih Tzu happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the Austin Acre neighborhood. They shared photos of what they say is the vehicle in question:

Photo courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department

Photo courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department

Photo courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 903-885-7602 and ask to speak with Sgt. Mayes.