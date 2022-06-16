SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday.

He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is 5’07” and weighs 120 pounds.

He had a traumatic injury and can have difficulty speaking. If you have any information, please contact the police department at 903-885-7602.