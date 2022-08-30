CANTON, Texas (KETK) – The fall season begins in less than a month, but the summer heat is creating headaches for planned festivities. Yesterland Farms in Canton is bearing the brunt of the drought, and is facing obstacles going into Autumn.

The farm is preparing for their annual Fall Festival opening. This East Texas family tradition is usually home to fun events, and people can pick sunflowers and enjoy a pumpkin patch and the corn maze, but the dry weather is delaying the bloom of their main attractions. The extreme heat and drought this summer has caused Yesterland Farms to make major changes to their preparation.

Jordan Bozeman, the farm’s marketing manager said they have switched up their watering schedule.

“Our soil is very sandy,” said Bozeman. “We have to program our irrigation to run 24/7.”

The warm weather has also forced Yesterland to replant their corn and sunflowers several times to ensure their attractions are ready to go for their opening on Sept. 17. Because of the much-needed rainfall the past few weeks, Bozeman is confident the crops will be ready in time.

“Everything is thriving now. We’ve been able to survive the drought, and now, we are finally getting some rain,” she said.

As for their pumpkins, the ghords will be brought in from what is considered the pumpkin capital of the USA: Floydada, Texas. This will allow for their selection to have a variety of sizes and colors good for photos.

The farm is also looking forward to adding new attractions this year as well. A pumpkin cannon will take center stage for people to use and shoot targets. This cannon is the only one of its kind in all of Texas.

To purchase tickets for this year’s fall festival and to check out all the hours and fun activities, visit the Yesterland Farms website.