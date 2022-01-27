LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The city of Lufkin has announced that it will be temporarily closing down sections of downtown on Sunday night as part of the first phase of the city’s streetscape initiative.

The affected areas will include S. First Street from E. Frank Avenue to Burke Avenue and E. Lufkin Avenue from S. First Street to Cotton Square. These areas will be closed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. During these hours, parking will also be prohibited and the city is advising downtown residents and visitors to plan accordingly.

“We are conducting this survey at night to minimize the inconvenience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors,” Asst. City Manager Kevin Gee said.

Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. is slated to conduct the site survey, as well as design services. During the survey, a vehicle-mounted laser scanner and a drone will map out the project limits to capture topographic and utility data.

The information gathered from this survey will support engineering design for the project, including locating existing buildings, roadways, driveways, drains, utility service connections and other features. Gee said that in order to gather all of this information accurately, it is essential that a clear line-of-sight from the survey vehicle is maintained.

“We additionally request your cooperation by relocating any exterior features or other non-permanent items (chairs, tables, displays, moveable signs, holiday décor, etc.) from the right-of-way by 6 p.m. on the day of the survey. Vehicles not relocated by 8 p.m. will be towed by a city wrecker to a nearby parking lot. Towed vehicles will not incur any fees.”

For questions, please call the city manager’s office at 936-633-0211.