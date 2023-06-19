LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Gregg County has declared a state of local disaster after storms left damage and knocked out power last Friday.

“We don’t have no electricity, so we aren’t able to cook anything, watch tv,” said Bernard Wilson, a Longview resident.

Some Gregg County residents are on day four with no power.

“We thank God that the people of Longview up here at Super 1 are blessing us with water, ice, and this food,” said Vickie Wilson, a Longview resident.

Monday morning, Super 1 Foods in Longview, on Marshall Avenue stepped up to help the community. Something they’ve been doing across East Texas since the storms hit.

“1,500 bags of ice approximately for our customers for free, they’re in need of that,” said David Urby, a Division Vice President at Super 1 Foods.

Also hosting a community kitchen, handing out burgers or hot dogs, chips and a cold drink. Providing about 1,500 meals to assist those whose food is going bad.

“500 dollars worth of food in a deep freezer and fridge,” said Bernard Wilson.

Even without electricity, the store is still working to serve the community.

“We’re running on a generator here at the store on Marshall,” said Urby.

A community working together as a new challenge arrives, high temperatures.

“So last night we slept in the house it was very uncomfortable, no air,” said Vickie Wilson.

Over in Kilgore, Forest Home Baptist Church opened up its gym on Monday giving residents a chance to recharge whether it’s your device or yourself in a cool space.

“A cooling station where people could come from the community from 1-8p.m. and they can come in and get water and charge their devices,” said Riley Pippen, the pastor of Forest Home Baptist Church.

Local authorities and electric companies estimate restoration efforts could go through Friday. Until then, getting any relief people can and thankful for lending hands.

“These people you know that are coming out to assist and helping with food and water and whatnot so, it’s truly a blessing,” said Bernard Wilson.