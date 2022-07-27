JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Get ready for a grand opening in Jacksonville for a brand new Super 1 Foods grocery store.

Representatives from Super 1 Foods and the City of Jacksonville will gather for a grand opening ceremony for the new Super 1 Foods store. Per a press release issued today, Super 1 Foods will be focused on offering a full-scale supermarket focused on excellent high-quality fresh meats and produce, everyday low prices, helpful staff and excellent service.

The store will feature a fuel center, a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, curbside service, and a full-service coffee bar along bakery, deli, and meat departments. Other departments include: beer, wine, floral, and produce.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: 921 S. Jackson Street, Jacksonville, Texas