TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On April 1, the NFL MVP will be coming to Tyler for ‘An evening with Patrick Mahomes’ presented by the East Texas Speakers Forum.

The event will be held at the UT Tyler Cowan Center and tickets will be sold through the UT Tyler Cowan Center box office. The public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Monday, Feb. 27.

Ticket prices will range from $45 to $125 and the box office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a VIP-level commitment that one can make for $2,500 which will include:

VIP parking

Two premium tickets to the event

Photo opportunity with Patrick Mahomes

An autographed football by Patrick Mahomes

Tickets can be purchased starting Feb. 27 by calling 903-566-7424 or visiting their website and clicking the ‘Get Tickets’ tab.