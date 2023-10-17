CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Keith Brooks announced on Tuesday his resignation as superintendent for Corrigan-Camden ISD in a joint statement with the Board of Trustees.

“An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Brooks the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another superintendent,” the statement said.

Brooks employment contract with the district was signed on April 17 for a three year term meant to end on April 17, 2026. His contract states he is able to leave without penalty by filing a written resignation with the Board.

“The resignation must be addressed to the Board and filed not later than the 45th day before the first day of instruction the following year,” the contract states. “The superintendent must resign with the consent of the Board at any other time.”

In the statement, the district said the Board will pursue hiring another superintendent while Brooks remains available to support the leadership transition in an effort to not disrupt the district’s operations.

The Board said they appreciate Brooks for his efforts as superintendent and extend him their best wishes in his future endeavors.