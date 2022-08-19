LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department has been anticipating the completion of their new building for the past year. However, supply chain issues have impeded the process, pushing the opening date back to early next year.

Richard Yeakley with the City of Longview said that the new building was originally slated to be completed by the end of 2022, but that date has now been pushed back to spring 2023. He added that the main pieces of the building that are being held up by supply chain issues are roofing materials and electrical panels.

“Right now what we’re doing is we’re working on the outside… getting the glassing, getting everything sealed up,” Yeakley said. “Once that happens we can get the electrical and the HVAC going… and then they can do all the stuff inside: the carpet, the tiling, and once we get to that point it’ll really be clicking along and we’ll be getting ready to open.”

The new police department building was originally approved by voters in 2018 during a bond election when it became apparent that the current building, which the department has resided in for decades, was no longer suitable for the department’s needs. Yeakley emphasized that this new building will be the department’s home for years to come and will be able to accommodate anticipated growth.

“I think it’s important to note for this building, it’s not being built just for the needs of the department today or even the needs of the department for next year,” he said. “This is really supposed to be a decades-long building that can serve them as they move forward and as the department grows.”

Yeakley said that in order to mitigate the current shortage of electrical panels, the public works office has been able to provide temporary electrical panels to help construction move along until the permanent ones finally arrive.