JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- Since the tragic school shooting in Uvalde last week, a Jacksonville police officer was sent to help a community that is beginning the process of healing. Law enforcement from across the state of Texas is helping first responders in Uvalde.

“I received an email from the Texas Police Chief Association which I’m a member of, they sent it out statewide to all the police chiefs in the state saying Uvalde needs some help,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.

They are there to help with patrol operations and roadblocks as the first funerals for some of the victims begin this week.

“They are just providing a sense of comfort for the entire community. The police department there is taxed beyond anyone’s capabilities,” said Williams.

Many officers volunteered to go from Jacksonville’s Police Department, but most had to be put on a standby list.

“Uvalde is the same size as Jacksonville, and I know that if that had to have occurred here, I would be asking my peers throughout the state for help. So, we are there to do whatever they need us to do and we will stay there as long as they need us,” said Chief Williams.

One of the officers is Kenny Baker who has volunteered to help provide an extra layer of security for the people of Uvalde. His assignment is three to five days but could be extended based on the needs of the grieving community.

“We know all too well that this can happen in any community,” said City Manager of Jacksonville, James Hubbard.

East Texans are showing support in the midst of a horrific event that has left many with questions.

“I think a lot of it comes down to faith, certainly. Absolutely, we should expect as parents that when you drop your kids off at school you’ll pick them up just a little bit smarter at the end of the day. So, we are just saddened by what’s happened,” said Hubbard.

President Biden made a visit to Robb Elementary on Sunday. With more leaders expected in the coming days, along with thousands of mourners also paying their respects, officials say more help is needed.