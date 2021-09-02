Supreme Court refuses to block abortion bill created by Sen. Bryan Hughes

WASHINGTON (KETK/AP) – The Supreme Court refused to intervene late Wednesday night to block an abortion restriction bill created by State Sen. Bryan Hughes.

Liptak reports that Roberts joined the other 3 liberals in dissent. The newest Judge, Justice Barrett provided the swing vote. #txlege #SB8 https://t.co/EeTgSlrGQh — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) September 2, 2021

On a split 5-4 vote that was released around midnight on the East Coast, the Court denied an emergency appeal filed by more than 20 abortion providers throughout the state. However, the majority opinion did not write on the actual merits of the law.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the other three liberal justices while the newest judge, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, provided the pivotal vote on the case after she took Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat following her death nearly one year ago.

The bill written by Hughes hinges on a unique provision: no state officials are tasked with enforcing the ban on abortions after six weeks. Rather, it relies on private citizens filing civil suits against providers or anyone who may have helped a woman receive an abortion past the deadline.

If victorious, the private citizen suing can receive a minimum of $10,000. This type of provision has never been tried in court as nearly all abortion restriction laws have been struck down due to state officials having to enforce them.

An unsigned majority opinion wrote that it was unclear “under existing precedent, this Court can issue an injunction against state judges asked to decide a lawsuit under Texas’s law.” This referred to 114th District Judge Austin Jackson in Smith County, who was named as the main defendant in the lawsuit by abortion groups.

In a blistering dissent, Justice Sotomayer wrote that the law was “flagrantly unconstitutional” and that …a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

Texas has long had some of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, including a sweeping law passed in 2013. The Supreme Court eventually struck down that law, but not before more than half of the state’s 40-plus clinics closed.

Even before the Texas case arrived at the high court the justices had planned to tackle the issue of abortion rights in a major case after the court begins hearing arguments again in the fall. That case involves the state of Mississippi, which is asking to be allowed to enforce an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.