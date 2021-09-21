Survey shows 57% of parents think masks should be required in K-12 classrooms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With students returning to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year, mask mandates have been a trending topic of discussion, especially in Texas.

The current ban on mask mandates in Texas schools has prompted many to be divided on their preference and various Texas school districts have challenged this ban by implementing mask mandates.

In East Texas, Longview, Lufkin, Paris and Diboll ISDs are some of the districts that are being sued for their mask mandates.

According to a poll done by UT Tyler in collaboration with the Dallas Morning News, 57% of parents think that masks should be required in all K-12 classrooms. This study was conducted from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2021 among 1,148 registered voters.

In addition to Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, there is also a ban on vaccine mandates, regardless of the vaccine’s approval status.

59% of respondents say that they have already received the COVID-19 vaccine while 18% say that they do not plan to take the vaccine. Of those that do not plan to take the vaccine and have not made an appointment to do so, 27% are concerned with the possible side effects and 15% feel that they do not have enough information regarding the vaccine.