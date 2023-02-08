TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say.

According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their merchandise is gone, the store will close and the property will be demolished after more than 38 years in business.

Employees confirmed to KETK that a Chick-fil-A bought their property and will be opening a restaurant in the same location. According to City of Tyler records, the Broadway Crossing Chick-fil-A has filed a permit for 5943 South Broadway Avenue, which is currently a gas station located at the Chimney Rock intersection, right in front of Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry

Two other businsses in that same shopping center are vacant as well: Patriot Golf USA which has moved to another location, and Sherman’s Sewing Center.

Courtesy: KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson

Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry has been named as one of America’s leading independent jewelers known and respected throughout the entire industry. They are also very active philantropically in the community. They are contributors and directly involved include causes such as:

The American Cancer Society

The Junior League of Tyler

Bethesda Clinic

East Texas Symphony Orchestra

The American Heart Association

Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry is located at 6009 S Broadway. Sale hours are:

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.