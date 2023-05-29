TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The local jeweler Susan Robinson Jewelry is reopening under new ownership on June 19th at 5779 South Broadway Avenue.

The mother and daughter duo of Cyndy Hough and Blake Tucker have decided to continue the legacy of this local business by buying the brand and reopening the store in a new location.

Former owner and namesake Susan Robinson is retiring and the old store is being torn down, according to a Facebook post. The new location is nearby where the old store used to be and many of the old stores staff will reportedly be kept on.

“You can expect to see Susan Robinson Jewelry in a new location, just steps away from our former store in a new, bright and beautiful showroom. You will recognize many of the collections that SRJ has always carried with some new and creative selections as well. Many of our employees will be making the move with us! Our staff has a total of 95 years of experience in retail jewelry, and we will continue to offer excellent customer service in sales, repairs, and custom designs. We look forward to this new adventure and can’t wait to open our doors on June 19th, 2023, at 5779 South Broadway! Thank you for the continued love and support…we can’t wait to see everyone soon!” Susan Robinson Jewelry

