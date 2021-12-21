Suspect at large after allegedly stabbing brother over playing ‘loud music’

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a stabbing in Smith County on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a report of a stabbing in the 9100 bock of CR 489 near Tyler. At the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Jerry Gardner of Mesquite in the residence with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen.

Gardner was taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

According to police, reports indicate that Jerry got in an argument with his brother, 36-year-old Quentin Gardner of Tyler, when Quentin pulled a knife from the residence.

Police said that at some point in the argument, Quentin grabbed a knife from his kitchen and returned to stab Jerry in the abdomen then fled the location.

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit arrived at the location. After interviewing witnesses, investigators completed a search and arrest affidavit for Quentin Gardner. A judge issued a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant on Quentin Gardner for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a bond set at $400,000.

Authorities searched the residence and investigators are continuing their effort to locate Quentin. Investigators were made aware that Quentin Gardner made suicidal statements to family members and stated that he does not want to go back to jail or prison.

Quentin is described as a black male, 5’08”, 210 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact the SCSO 903-566-6600.