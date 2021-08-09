Suspect at large after shooting in North Tyler leaves man injured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified the victim and suspect in connection to a shooting in north Tyler on Sunday.

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Rios Villanueva of Tyler. He went through emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting is identified as 43-year-old Nonaciano Carreno Hernandez of Tyler.

An arrest warrant was signed for Hernandez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set for $400,000. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have any information pertaining to the location of Hernandez, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call (903) 566-6600.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released once they become available.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

