WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. Upon arrival, the suspect ran into the woods, officials said.

A perimeter was set up to locate the suspect, WCSO said. According to the sheriff’s office, they were notified of several houses that were broken into near the area of FM 1801 while on the scene.

WCSO said that additional units arrived and began”pushing into the tree line” in an attempt to locate the suspect.

The man then ran out of the tree line near Highway 80 and ran into the highway where he was struck by a passerby’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

He was flown to a Tyler hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

WCSO said the man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.