NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — A suspect was arrested by New Boston police on Wednesday after videos were released of a dog being tortured.

According to New Boston PD, officers responded to a report of animal cruelty at a Tex-Inn. They were reportedly later made aware of a video circulating on Facebook of a dog being tortured in a “cruel manner.”

The suspect was identified shortly after “with the help of many caring citizens who came forward with photographs and video of the incident.”

A warrant was then issued for cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after.