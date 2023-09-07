NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted in connection to a burglary in East Texas and other crimes in the state was reportedly killed by a train in Nacogdoches.

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Andrew Lee Ancell had active warrants from four counties before coming to Newton County.

Among those warrants was one out of Sabine County for burglary. The sheriff’s office at the time said the search for Ancell included several agencies, including TDCJ tracking dogs, sheriff’s office canines and several helicopters with heat-seeking units.

He was reportedly charged with “numerous offenses” for breaking into a deer camp in Newton County near Highway 255 and CR 1090 on July 28.

Preliminary information given to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said that Ancell was being sought by law enforcement before he was hit by a train.