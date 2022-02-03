TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The suspected catalytic converter thief who wrecked a Tyler patrol car that shut down a portion of South Broadway as a result of a chase was also charged with three counts of theft.

DeAnthony Marquise Brown, 19, of Houston was arrested on Friday Jan. 28 for evading arrest and aggravated assault to a public servant.

Brown was accused of stealing several catalytic converters and other evidence including saws, according to a statement by the Tyler Police Department.

According to Tyler PD, officers were called to an apartment complex on Chimney Road just before 5 a.m. Witnesses told police that a person was suspiciously going from car to car throughout the parking lot.

An officer allegedly saw a silver Lexus leave the area and attempted to pull it over, however the car began to drive at a high rate of speed on Old Grande Boulevard toward South Broadway. A statement said that the car was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Lexus then collided with a patrol car near the intersection. The officer had minor injuries and three people ran from the car.

Police were able to capture Brown and he was initially charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault to a public servant, but later officials added the three counts of theft.

Officials searched the car and found the evidence.

If you know anybody else who might be involved in this incident or have any other information please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.