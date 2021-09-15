Suspects identified in connection to early morning fire at Salvation Army gymnasium

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office identified suspects after an early morning fire at the Salvation Army gymnasium.

Firefighters were called to 715 N. Spring Ave. at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a trash can on fire next to the gymnasium. Heat from that fire caused the glass doors/windows nearby to break, which allowed smoke to enter the building.

After they extinguished the fire, firefighters worked to ventilate the structure and clear smoke from the building.

One engine company and ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the alarm. The fire department was clear from the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident and has identified suspects, though they have not yet released their names. The fire remains under investigation. 

