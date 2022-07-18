LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Suspended Angelina County Judge Meydon “Don” Lymbery was indicted Thursday on 21 additional charges relating to a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The new charges date back to 2020, and are listed as participating in a closed meeting of a governing body “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting is not being kept or that a record of the closed meeting is not being made,” according to the Texas Criminal Code.

Lymbery was previously charged with violating the Open Meetings Act in March and is accused of participating in an unregulated closed meeting. He was suspended following his first indictment.

A commissioner charged in March for a related case is Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Road Engineer Steve Smith was also indicted and is accused of tampering with a government document.

The Texas Open Meetings Act sets the regulations that government entities must follow for holding meetings and when they are allowed to take action.

Lymbery was arrested for his new charges on Saturday, posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.