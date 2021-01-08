SUV crashes head-on into brick wall of Hollytree West neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A vehicle crashed head on into a brick wall surrounding the Hollytree West neighborhood on Friday.

The car was a black Chevrolet SUV. A white Lexus was also involved in the wreck and the back bumper and right side of this vehicle was hit.

According to the Tyler active call list, the police and fire department were called to Hollywest Dr. and Old Jacksonville Highway approximately at 7:11 p.m. UT Health EMS was also at the scene.

A woman was also transferred to the hospital, after the accident.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51