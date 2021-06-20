Swan Family Entertainment hosts free Juneteenth Gospel & Blues Explosion

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juneteenth Gospel & Blues Explosion was one of several events that was held for the celebration of Juneteenth in Tyler.
The event was held on Saturday at the Brookside Ranch and Event Center.
Several local music artists and bands from the area and well known pastors and radio hosts attended the event.
The event was family friendly and NETHealth also offered free COVID vaccines to people ages 12 and up.
