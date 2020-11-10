Swastikas painted on property of a Tyler veteran’s home, neighbors helped get rid of the graffiti

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the weekend, Swastikas were painted on the mailbox and Biden-Harris sign on the front lawn of a couple’s home in South Tyler.

Early Sunday morning, Anna Brown woke up to the vandalism. Not knowing what the symbol on her mailbox and sign meant, she turned to her husband Bill for answers.

“I had to go get dressed, and then I came out, and when I came out, I looked at it, and it had all the red on it, and then he told me what it means,” said Anna. Bill, noticed the swastika sign, then decided to contact the police for the vandalism that he believed to be racially and politically motivated. “She didn’t pay attention to it until I came out…That’s when I started to get upset because this was a racially motivated kind of thing,” he said.

Bill was a combat veteran in 1967-1968. He shared that he hadn’t received this level of hate since he returned from Vietnam. With Veteran’s Day approaching Wednesday, Bill left us with this question: “Why, why would you do that to another human being?”

“Because you live in this neighborhood, you’re black? They don’t like you? Or they don’t like you because you have a Biden sign? And that’s cheap. Anyone can display the sign. This is my own personal yard. If I want to display the sign, what’s wrong with displaying the sign?” Bill Brown, Tyler Resident

Countering the message of hate, Brown’s neighbors immediately lent a helping hand. One next-door neighbor notices the vandalism, then sent over their own painter to restore the damages on his own dime. “The guys coming, he’s working on my yard, helping me, there’s a guy helping me and he didn’t charge me a penny,” said Bill.

Amy Ames, the one who had originally informed KETK of what had happened, decided to convey a message of love on their street. “I wanted them to wake up and see something that was nice and compassionate,” said Ames.

The neighbor across the street, a 90-year-old veteran, chose to share a letter with the Browns, one that Amy was able to deliver. “He pointed out, we may have different political affiliations, but he appreciated his service and condemned that kind of act toward anyone,” said Ames.

The Browns now ready to forgive and forget. “I got good people, and good neighbors and they outweigh the haters,” said Ames.