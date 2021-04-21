SWEET SURPRISE: 200 bags of candy dropped in Gilmer during Candy Bomber reenactment

GILMER, Texas (KETK)- It rained candy in Gilmer on Wednesday.

Students at the intermediate school got a sweet history lesson with some help from local pilots that held a Candy Bomber reenactment.

During World War II, Pilot Gail Halvorsen, would fly over Berlin and drop candy to bring joy to German children. This earned him the nickname Candy Bomber.

The event has been organized every year in the city since 2007.

Two planes and a helicopter participated and helped drop 200 bags of candy for students.

“My daughter was a history teacher. She started doing this. She wanted me to do this as a history lesson, so we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Steve Dean, the candy drop organizer.

Dean has also remained in contact with Gail Halvorsen, who is now 100 years old.

The candy was usually dropped at the local airport, but the event was moved to the school this year, due to the pandemic.