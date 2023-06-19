TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SWEPCO crews continue to make progress in the ongoing effort to restore power to customers and rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system.

As of noon Monday, June 19, SWEPCO has restored service to customers impacted by the severe weather. 112,000 people remain without power.

Public Service Commissioners joined with SWEPCO to update the public on the progress made. Also, a Texas delegation consisting of Public Utility of Texas and Texas Division of Emergency Management leaders joined SWEPCO to create a timeline and discuss the damage during the storm.

“This is the worst transmission impacted storm I’ve ever seen in my career, and it’s the worst one we’ve had at SWEPCO,” said SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison.

Friday’s storm caused major damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system. SWEPCO’s utility poles and distribution wires also experienced extensive damage. More than 50 transmission lines were forced out of service, but half have been restored to service.

“Without the transmission up, you can’t get power to those homes and businesses, so we’ve been working diligently to get the transmission system back up,” Mattison said.

Utility professionals are working 16 hours a day to restore power to customers and have about 70% of the transmission system working again.

“We won’t stop, and we won’t sleep until that last light is on,” Mattison said.

Teams continue to stabilize the system, focusing on transmission lines. Crews have reported almost 300 utility poles taken out of service and more than 114 transformers are scheduled to be replaced.

Safety Reminders:

For your safety and for the safety of our crews, please refrain from approaching them while they are working.

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Stay away and keep children and pets at least ten feet away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Estimated Restoration Times: